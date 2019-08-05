Top 5 car news of the week: 2019

It has been a week filled with launches and launch preparations
The final week of July was filled with a lot of action that included important car launches, carmakers revealing their launch plans and important future announcements.
It started with the long-awaited launch of the Porsche Macan Facelift, followed by the Tata Harrier slated to get an all-black edition, to Maruti Suzuki dropping a teaser sketch of the upcoming XL6 MPV.
In the meantime Hyundai gave the Kona Electric a price cut and Audi finally confirmed the launch timeline of the new A6 and A8 sedans this year. Here’s all the headlines from the world of cars in the final week of July heading into August.
Porsche Launches Macan Facelift With A Rs 69.98 Lakh Price Tag:
Porsche has finally launched the long-awaited Macan facelift in India. The SUV is currently available in the base and S variant. It receives minor cosmetic updates to the head lamps, grille, new wheel design and tail lamps.
Inside, the Macan gets an updated touchscreen infotainment system with connected features and cabin revisions. The Macan gets two engine options along with an all-wheel drive drivetrain and 7-speed autobox to play with.
Porsche also confirmed that its first electric car, the Taycan, will make it to Indian shores by March 2020. Head here to know more about the Macan facelift as well as the Taycan.
Tata Harrier Set To Get An All-Black Edition This August :
Tata’s constantly evolving Harrier SUV is set to get a new all-black edition this August. It is the second update to the SUV after a dual-tone variant was launched in response to customer feedback.
On the outside, aside from its new shade, the new variant will get blacked out 17-inch wheels and skid plates at the front and back. On the inside, it also gets a similar treatment with blacked out seats, door pads and a grey faux wood panel on the dashboard. Mechanically, the Harrier remains unchanged.
Aside from this, Tata has also introduced a sunroof as an accessory. The sunroof can be installed on all variants of the SUV via appointment basis and doesn’t affect the warranty of the vehicle. To know more about the new variant and sunroof, click on the link.
Maruti Teases Design Sketch For The Upcoming XL6:
Maruti has officially teased a new design sketch for the upcoming Ertiga based XL6 MPV. The XL6 differs from the Ertiga in its revised grille, headlamps and different bumper design to give the MPV a rugged look.
On the inside, it is expected to get all-black interiors and captain seats on the 2nd row. Under the hood, the MPV is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre Smart Hybrid petrol motor only. To know more about the XL6 and its potential rivals, head here.
Hyundai Slashes Kona Electric Prices:
Due to a reduction in GST rates on EVs in India, Hyundai’s Kona Electric SUV is now more affordable from August 1 onwards. This price cut goes up to Rs 1.6 lakh. The Kona Electric is Hyundai’s first long-range electric SUV in India that is currently available in 15 dealerships across 11 cities.
The SUV has already garnered around 152 bookings in 20 days and comes loaded with features. Head here to know more about the SUV and its revised price tag.
New Audi A6 Gets A September Launch; A8 Launch Later This Year
Audi announced that the A6 facelift will hit Indian shores by the end of September, with the new A8 coming towards the end of this year. Both look nearly identical at first glance but they do get cleaner and sleeker cosmetic updates.
On the inside, both sedans are expected to get the latest tech from Audi that includes Audi’s Virtual Cockpit, four-zone climate control and more. Both sedans are expected to be powered by 3.0-litre petrol and diesel motors with hybrid and all-wheel drive drivetrains. To know more about these premium sedans head here.
-By Gaurav Davare
