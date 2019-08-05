Top 5 car news of the week: 2019

It has been a week filled with launches and launch preparations

The final week of July was filled with a lot of action that included important car launches, carmakers revealing their launch plans and important future announcements.

It started with the long-awaited launch of the Porsche Macan Facelift, followed by the Tata Harrier slated to get an all-black edition, to Maruti Suzuki dropping a teaser sketch of the upcoming XL6 MPV.

In the meantime Hyundai gave the Kona Electric a price cut and Audi finally confirmed the launch timeline of the new A6 and A8 sedans this year. Here’s all the headlines from the world of cars in the final week of July heading into August.