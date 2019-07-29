This custom BMW R NineT is so good that we wish it was real

A few weeks ago, BMW had unveiled a special edition of the R NineT to commemorate its 50th anniversary. The special edition BMW, called the R NineT /5, was quite a stunner to look at, mainly because of its old school charm. However, the images that you are looking at now are of the Atlas, which is the total opposite of the R nineT /5.

And to be honest, it is one of the best concept motorcycles we’ve ever seen. But sadly, this interpretation of BMW’s scrambler is limited to the world of pixels and us, mortals, are not going to see it make it to the real world any time soon.

Artist Doruk Erdem is the genius behind this awesome concept. And the Atlas is not his first project, mind you. There are several designs to his credit on his website which will make your jaw drop. So coming back to the Atlas, then. Its low-slung stance is similar to what you may have seen on motorcycles aimed at land speed records.