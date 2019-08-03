Tata to set up 300 fast charging stations by mid-2020 along with EV roll out

Tata will be installing 300 fast chargers by the end of financial-year 2020 with a focus on five key cities - Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. The move was kicked off with the inauguration of the first 7 charging stations, all in Pune, with plans to install another 45 chargers across the other four cities in the next months.

These stations will be installed not just at Tata dealerships and Tata Group retail outlets but at other publically accessible locations as well. There are already 85 operational charging points as of now across 13 cities and 9 states.

Tata Power will be operating these chargers and the first 50 will be 15kW chargers, adhering to the current Bharat Standard. However they do intend to offer charging stations that adhere to 30-50kW DC Combined Charging Station 2 Standard as well.