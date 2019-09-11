Tata Nexon Kraz limited edition launched in India, starts at Rs 7.57 Lakh

- Tata has launched a new Nexon Kraz edition to mark the sub-4 metre SUVs 1 lakh unit sales milestone.

- The manual variant of the Nexon Kraz is priced at Rs 7.57 lakh while the Kraz+ AMT variant goes for Rs 8.17 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).

- The Nexon Kraz comes with a black body colour and a silver roof for a dual-tone effect.

- Tangerine coloured ORVMs, grille inserts and wheel accents make up the cosmetic updates on the outside. It also gets a ‘Kraz’ badge on the boot as well.

- On the inside, the seats get tangerine accents, contrast stitching, and AC vent surrounds.

- Piano black finish on the doors and steering accents make up the rest of the changes.