Tata Motors Drives Sustainability with Ultra EV 7M Launch at Prawaas 4.0

Tata Motors at Prawaas 4.0 |

At the Prawaas 4.0 event in Bangalore, India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, showcased an array of innovative mass mobility solutions, emphasizing safety, intelligence, and sustainability.

Among the highlights was the introduction of the Tata Ultra EV 7M, a zero-emission electric bus specifically designed for urban transit. In addition to the Ultra EV 7M, Tata Motors displayed a wide range of passenger transport options, including Tata Magna EV, Tata Magic Bi-Fuel, Tata Ultra Prime CNG, Tata Winger 9S, Tata CityRide Prime, and Tata LPO 1822, all tailored to meet urban mobility needs and different operational requirements.

The newly launched Tata Ultra EV 7M is designed for urban transit, offering seating for 21 passengers. Powered by a 213kW electric motor and a IP67-rated 200kWh Li-ion battery, the bus provides a range of up to 160 km on a single charge. With fast charging capabilities, it can be fully recharged in 2.5 hours.

The bus features an advanced electric drivetrain, enhanced by safety systems like an electronic braking system and electronic stability control. It also includes an Automatic Passenger Counter and integrates high-level security through its Intelligent Transport System (ITS). Additionally, regenerative braking technology is employed to boost efficiency and extend its range.

Commenting on the unveiling, Anand S, Vice President and Head – Commercial Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, said, "Prawaas 4.0's theme of safe, smart, and sustainable mobility perfectly aligns with our vision. This event provides us a unique opportunity to engage with stakeholders and showcase our cutting-edge solutions. We are proud to present a wide range of exhibits that offer customised solutions in their respective segments, including our latest offering, the Ultra EV 7M, in the electric bus space. This all-new model is perfectly suited for both metros and smaller cities, addressing the unique demands of our customers. Our participation in Prawaas 4.0 underscores our dedication to providing innovative, efficient and sustainable mobility solutions that ensure high earning potential and profitability for our customers."