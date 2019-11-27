Tata Gravitas is the 7-Seater Harrier, launching In February 2020

Gravitas is the seven-seater version of the Harrier.

Will launch in Feb 2020, probably at the Auto Expo.

The SUV debuted as the Buzzard at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in March.

It will use the same 2.0-litre diesel engine as the Harrier, just in a more powerful state of tune.

Expected to be priced at a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the Harrier.

Both the Harrier and the Gravitas are expected to get a petrol engine sometime in 2020.

Tata Motors has revealed the name of its upcoming 7-seater SUV to be

Gravitas

. The SUV was up until now known as the Buzzard or simply the seven-seater

Harrier

. It was first showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

The Gravitas is based on the Harrier, so it should come as no surprise that it shares most of the latter’s design cues. However, its rear end will be restyled to accommodate the third row. It will also be slightly larger than the Harrier, to accommodate the extra seats.

*Dimensions of the Buzzard as revealed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

The powertrain on offer will be the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that is also present in the Harrier, but in a more powerful state of tune. The specs could match those of the Jeep Compass as well, in which the BS6 SUV makes 170PS of power and 350Nm of torque.

The six-speed manual transmission from the Harrier will be on offer in the Gravitas with the addition of a Hyundai-sourced six-speed automatic to the options list.

Also Read: Tata Harrier To Get 1.6L Petrol Engine; Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission Also Planned

Alert Me When Launched

Tata has been working on a petrol engine for the Harrier and we could see it and the Gravitas both getting this engine later in 2020.

Ad

In terms of features, the Gravitas will be similarly loaded as the Harrier. Tata could choose to offer a panoramic sunroof in the Buzzard and bigger wheels as well.

Also Read: Tata Harrier Spied With Panoramic Sunroof, Larger Alloys; Could Be New Top-Spec Variant

The Gravitas was initially supposed to be launched in December 2019 but Tata has now shifted it to February 2020, probably at the auto expo. When launched, we expect it to command a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the Harrier. It will primarily rival the upcoming 7-seater version of the MG

Hector and the next-gen 2020 Mahindra XUV500.