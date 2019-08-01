Tata confirms Nexon Electric SUV among four new EVs

As the race for launching mass-market EVs continues, Tata Motors has announced that it will launch an electric version of the Nexon SUV in the next 18 months. The announcement was made by Tata chairman N Chandrasekaran at the company’s 74th Annual General Meeting with shareholders.

Tata’s electric car blueprint for the future also include the Altroz EV, which was first showcased at this year’s Geneva Motor Show, a better mileage iteration of the Tigor EV as well as a mystery EV.

Information regarding the Tata Nexon EV is very limited at the time, but it is expected to feature a lithium-ion battery pack similar to the Altroz EV, which is claimed to be capable of delivering a range of 250-300km between charges.