Sportier looking 2020 Audi Q3 Sportback revealed!

Soon after unveiling the silly fast SQ7 SUV, Audi has taken the wraps off the Q3 Sportback. Wait. What is the Sportback tag doing here? The standard 2019 Q3 has gone under the knife and the carmaker has now introduced a swooping coupe-SUV body style out of it.

The Sportback gets key differentiating elements to keep up the sporty quotient. For starters, it comes with a black honeycomb grille, ORVMs and window sills. In profile, the sloping roofline catches your eye immediately and boy, does it look slick.

Then there’s the tasteful application of body cladding to give it a more tough look. At the rear, the Q3 Sportback gets a redesigned boot lid to keep it in sync with the sloping roofline. The bumpers have also been restyled and look a lot sportier now.