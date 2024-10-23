 Skoda Kylaq Spotted Testing Before Global Debut: What to Expect
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesSkoda Kylaq Spotted Testing Before Global Debut: What to Expect

Skoda Kylaq Spotted Testing Before Global Debut: What to Expect

The Skoda Kylaq will come equipped with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, delivering 114bhp of power and 178Nm of peak torque.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 04:37 PM IST
article-image

Skoda's upcoming Kylaq SUV has been spotted testing, offering a glimpse of its design through new spy images. Despite the camouflage, the model hints at features like black alloy wheels, silver roof rails, and inverted L-shaped taillights. It is also expected to include split headlamps and a bold grille with vertical slats.

Read Also
Skoda Elroq Makes Global Debut: The Latest Electric SUV with a Fresh Look and 560 km Plus Range
article-image

Slated for a global debut on November 6, the Kylaq measures 3,995mm in length, with a 2,566mm wheelbase and 189mm ground clearance. Skoda has packed the SUV with over 25 safety features, such as six airbags, traction control, multi-collision braking, ABS with EBD, and roll-over protection, ensuring a well-rounded safety package.

Skoda Kylaq - Spy Shot

Skoda Kylaq - Spy Shot |

The Skoda Kylaq will come equipped with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, delivering 114bhp of power and 178Nm of peak torque. Buyers will have the option to choose between a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. Built on the versatile MQB A0-IN platform, which also underpins models like the Slavia, Kushaq, and Taigun, the Kylaq aligns with Skoda’s strategy to offer a shared architecture across its compact models. This platform is expected to enhance driving dynamics and ensure competitive performance in the segment.

Read Also
Skoda Kushaq and Slavia 1.0 TSI Variants Now E20-Compliant in India
article-image
Skoda Kylaq - Spy Image

Skoda Kylaq - Spy Image | Spy Image Courtesy: CarDekho

While Skoda has yet to reveal the interior of the Kylaq, market reports suggest the compact SUV will come loaded with features. Expected highlights include a single-pane sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, and automatic climate control with rear AC vents. Additional features may include USB Type-C ports, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leatherette upholstery, an air purifier, and ventilated front seats with six-way adjustment.

FPJ Shorts
Skoda Kylaq Spotted Testing Before Global Debut: What to Expect
Skoda Kylaq Spotted Testing Before Global Debut: What to Expect
Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 Postponed Due to Cyclone Dana, New Date Soon, Check Details
Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 Postponed Due to Cyclone Dana, New Date Soon, Check Details
Bizarre! Foot Fetish Man Breaks Into Neighbour's House In Greece To Smell Their Shoes, Gets Arrested
Bizarre! Foot Fetish Man Breaks Into Neighbour's House In Greece To Smell Their Shoes, Gets Arrested
Rajasthan RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024 Notification OUT, Check Here
Rajasthan RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024 Notification OUT, Check Here
Read Also
Euro NCAP Awards Skoda Kodiaq and Superb Top 5-Star Safety Ratings
article-image

Positioned in the sub-4m segment, the Kylaq is likely to be priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom) and will take on rivals such as the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Fronx, Mahindra XUV300, and Hyundai Venue.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Skoda Kylaq Spotted Testing Before Global Debut: What to Expect

Skoda Kylaq Spotted Testing Before Global Debut: What to Expect

Wired For Speed: 2025 Corvette E-Ray

Wired For Speed: 2025 Corvette E-Ray

For Your Sunny Days: Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Convertible

For Your Sunny Days: Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Convertible

Triumph Daytona 660 Now Available in India as Deliveries Start Nationwide

Triumph Daytona 660 Now Available in India as Deliveries Start Nationwide

Royal Enfield’s First-Ever Electric Bike Launch on November 4: What We Know So Far

Royal Enfield’s First-Ever Electric Bike Launch on November 4: What We Know So Far