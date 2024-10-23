Skoda Kylaq Spotted Testing Before Global Debut: What to Expect

Skoda's upcoming Kylaq SUV has been spotted testing, offering a glimpse of its design through new spy images. Despite the camouflage, the model hints at features like black alloy wheels, silver roof rails, and inverted L-shaped taillights. It is also expected to include split headlamps and a bold grille with vertical slats.

Read Also Skoda Elroq Makes Global Debut: The Latest Electric SUV with a Fresh Look and 560 km Plus Range

Slated for a global debut on November 6, the Kylaq measures 3,995mm in length, with a 2,566mm wheelbase and 189mm ground clearance. Skoda has packed the SUV with over 25 safety features, such as six airbags, traction control, multi-collision braking, ABS with EBD, and roll-over protection, ensuring a well-rounded safety package.

Skoda Kylaq - Spy Shot |

The Skoda Kylaq will come equipped with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, delivering 114bhp of power and 178Nm of peak torque. Buyers will have the option to choose between a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. Built on the versatile MQB A0-IN platform, which also underpins models like the Slavia, Kushaq, and Taigun, the Kylaq aligns with Skoda’s strategy to offer a shared architecture across its compact models. This platform is expected to enhance driving dynamics and ensure competitive performance in the segment.

Skoda Kylaq - Spy Image | Spy Image Courtesy: CarDekho

While Skoda has yet to reveal the interior of the Kylaq, market reports suggest the compact SUV will come loaded with features. Expected highlights include a single-pane sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, and automatic climate control with rear AC vents. Additional features may include USB Type-C ports, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leatherette upholstery, an air purifier, and ventilated front seats with six-way adjustment.

Read Also Euro NCAP Awards Skoda Kodiaq and Superb Top 5-Star Safety Ratings

Positioned in the sub-4m segment, the Kylaq is likely to be priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom) and will take on rivals such as the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Fronx, Mahindra XUV300, and Hyundai Venue.