Royal Enfield Set to Launch Guerrilla 450 on July 17

Royal Enfield has confirmed the debut of their latest motorcycle, the Guerrilla 450, set to be unveiled on July 17 in Barcelona. Siddhartha Lal, the Managing Director, along with CEO Govindrajan Balakrishnan, revealed this exciting news.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla has been recently spotted, showcasing several distinctive features. These include a single-pod instrument console, a round LED headlight, a spacious fuel tank, and a one-piece seat. There is a speculation whether the console will adopt a TFT display akin to the Himalayan.

The Guerrilla is set to be significantly lighter than the Himalayan 450. With smaller alloy wheels, conventional telescopic forks, and a streamlined design without extra braces and mounts, it's expected to shed approximately 10 kilograms. The exact weight reduction will be unveiled at its official launch, adding to the anticipation surrounding this upcoming model.

The upcoming Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will feature the proven Sherpa 450 engine also used in Himalayan. Details about the engine tuning specifically for the Guerrilla 450 are yet to be finalized. In the Royal Enfield Himalayan, this 452cc single-cylinder engine delivers 40bhp and 40Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The Guerrilla 450 is positioned to challenge the latest lineup of 400cc standard-style motorcycles, including the Hero Maverick 440, Harley-Davidson X440, and Triumph Speed 400. It is projected to enter the market with an expected starting price around ₹ 2.40 lakh, excluding showroom fees.