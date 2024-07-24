Royal Enfield Classic 350 Updated Model Launching in August: Key Features Revealed

Royal Enfield |

Royal Enfield, the renowned Indian motorcycle manufacturer, is set to relaunch the updated version of its Classic 350 this August. The Classic series, a staple since 2009, saw a major overhaul in 2021 with the introduction of the Classic 350 'Reborn,' which featured a new engine, chassis, brakes, and suspension system. This upcoming model refresh promises to enhance the Classic 350 experience while retaining the retro charm that has made it a favorite among riders.

The updated Classic 350 will come with several new features, including LED headlights, tail lights, and pilot lamps as standard. These additions, along with new color schemes, are expected to appeal to both traditional and modern riders. Although specific colors have not been disclosed, minor updates to the instrument cluster are anticipated. The bike will continue to offer multiple variants, including options with rear drum brakes, making it accessible for entry-level buyers. Both single-channel and dual-channel ABS variants will be available.

Under the hood, the new Classic 350 will maintain its current 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine, ensuring the same performance that has been appreciated by existing users. This engine setup provides a fuel capacity of 13 liters, allowing the bike to cover approximately 416 km on a full tank. According to ARAI, the Classic 350 offers a mileage of around 41.55 km/l.

The current pricing for the Royal Enfield Classic 350 ranges from INR 1.93 lakh to 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom). With the introduction of the updated model and its new features, some price adjustments are anticipated.

The refreshed Classic 350 is set to compete strongly with rivals such as the Harley-Davidson X440, Jawa FortyTwo, and Honda H’ness CB350. By offering a blend of appealing design, reliable performance, and modern features, Royal Enfield aims to solidify its position in the evolving motorcycle market and continue to attract a diverse range of riders.