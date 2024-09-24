 Revolt RV1 Electric Motorcycle Gets 16,000 Bookings Within a Week of Launch
It offers two battery options: a 2.2 kWh battery with a range of up to 100 km and a 3.24 kWh battery that extends the range to 160 km.

Suvasit Shrivastava
Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
Revolt RV1 |

Revolt Motors has recently launched its new electric motorcycle, the RV1 and RV1+, and they have quickly gained traction in the market, securing over 16,000 bookings within just the first week. Launched on 17th September 2024 by Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, RV1 and its premium RV1+, have made the debut in the market. The bike is priced at Rs 84,990 for the base model, while the higher-spec RV1+ variant comes in at Rs 99,990. All prices are ex-showroom.

article-image
Revolt RV1 Launch Event

Revolt RV1 Launch Event |

Revolt Motors claims that the RV1 electric bike boasts an impressive payload capacity of 250 kg, significantly exceeding the typical 150 kg capacity found in most commuter motorcycles. The bike is equipped with a mid-motor and a premium chain drive for smooth performance. It offers two battery options: a 2.2 kWh battery with a range of up to 100 km and a 3.24 kWh battery that extends the range to 160 km. Both batteries are IP67-rated, ensuring water resistance and dependable performance even in tough weather conditions.

article-image
Revolt RV1

Revolt RV1 |

The Revolt RV1 electric bike offers multiple speed modes, with a standout reverse mode—an industry first in its segment. It features a sleek 6-inch digital LCD display that delivers real-time ride data and error notifications. Stylish LED headlights and taillights enhance visibility while contributing to the bike's modern design. Both variants include built-in storage for the charger, and the RV1+ variant supports fast charging, reaching full capacity in just 1.5 hours.

Revolt RV1

Revolt RV1 |

Commenting on the remarkable response, Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, expressed her gratitude, stating, "We are deeply humbled by the unprecedented demand for the RV1. This monumental response not only strengthens our resolve but also motivates us to continue leading the charge in India’s electric mobility revolution. The RV1 was designed with the everyday Indian commuter in mind, and seeing such wide acceptance within just a week is both thrilling and rewarding."

