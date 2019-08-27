Renault Triber to launch tomorrow

- The Renault Triber was first unveiled in June 2019 as a 7-seater MPV within the sub-4m category.
- It will be powered by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine with the choice of a manual gearbox and an AMT.
- The triber will not be offered with a diesel engine.
- It will feature independently removable and foldable 6th and 7th seats.
- With five seats in place, the Triber will offer 625 litres of boot space, which is more than Ertiga with the third row folded down.
- It is expected to be priced between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.
- Will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Ford Figo.
The Renault Triber crossover MPV was first unveiled in mid-June 2019 as the first sub-4 metre offering with modular seating options. It is set to be launched in India tomorrow with prices expected to fall between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, competing in the same segment as mid-size hatchbacks.
The Triber will only be available with one engine - a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that will be offered with the choice of a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT. The engine produces 72PS of power and 96Nm of torque.
The Triber’s highlights include its modular seating and space. It has two rows of seats with removable 6th and 7th seats while the middle row can slide, recline and split fold 60:40. In its five-seater configuration, the Triber offers 625 litres of boot space, which is more than what the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga offers when you fold down that MPV’s third row.
Renault has equipped the Triber with features such as four airbags, smart key entry with push-button engine-start and a first-in-segment refrigerated storage unit. It also gets a 3.5-inch multi-information display in its instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
The Renault Triber is not the first sub-4m MPV in India but it will be the first at this price point with its range of features and modular functions. It will be a competitor to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Ford Figo. This crossover MPV may not be as feature rich but it aims to offer more utility in this segment.
-By Sonny