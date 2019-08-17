Renault Triber bookings now open; launch on 28th August

- Pre-launch bookings for the Triber are now open for a token sum of Rs 11,000.

- It will be equipped with a 1.0-litre petrol engine that makes 72PS and 96Nm.

- It gets a 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

- It is the first car in the segment to feature modular seating.

- The Triber will be priced in the Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh bracket.

- It will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift and Ford Figo.