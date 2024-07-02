Porsche Taycan Facelift Arrives in India: Starting Price Rs 1.89 Crore

Porsche Taycan Facelift |

Porsche has introduced the facelifted Taycan in India, starting at Rs 1.89 Crore (ex-showroom). Although the official launch is yet to happen, the updated models are already listed on the Porsche India website. The Porche Taycan 4S II is priced at Rs 1.82 Crore, and the Turbo II is available for Rs 2.53 Crore, with both prices being ex-showroom.

This new version of the Porsche Taycan features significant electrical upgrades, making it more powerful and faster than before. Buyers can choose between rear-wheel drive setup and an all-wheel drive configuration, depending on the variant.

The Porsche Taycan facelift maintains its familiar cabin design but introduces an upgraded infotainment system with a revamped user interface and new features. The driver benefits from a fully digital display, while and optional display is available for the passenger. Additional features include a 3-spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting, powered front seats, a head-up display, 4-zone climate control, and ADAS.

Porsche Taycan Facelift - Cabin |

The biggest updates in the Taycan facelift are in its powertrain specifications. The new models are quicker and more efficient than before. Built on an 800V architecture, the Taycan now supports fast charging up to 320kW, a 50kW boost from the previous version.

Porsche Taycan Facelift |

The Porsche Taycan 4S can produce up to 544hp and 695Nm of torque, with a range between 474km and 557km. Meanwhile, the Turbo variant offers up to 884hp and 890Nm of torque, with a range of 557km to 630km. The Turbo model is the fastest, sprinting from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.7 seconds.