New Volkswagen Vento Teased. India Launch In 2021

New-gen Vento to borrow front end styling cues from Jetta and a new rear end design.

It looks more premium than Brazil-spec Virtus, which looks like a sedan version of the sixth-gen Polo.

Interior updates include a new dashboard layout with a free-standing infotainment system.

The new Vento is likely to arrive in India by 2021.

The India-spec Vento will be powered by the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

The Volkswagen’s made-in-India lineup consists of three compact offerings, all based on the same platform - the fifth-gen Polo hatchback, Ameo sub-4m sedan and Vento compact sedan. The all-new sixth-gen Polo is based on the MQB A0 platform and hence has not arrived in India yet. Its new compact sedan version has now been teased in Russia.

Based on these sketches, the new Vento will feature its own exterior design to differentiate it from the sixth-gen Polo. The current Vento and Polo in India have the same front end.

Similarly, the Brazil-spec Virtus compact sedan shares its front end with the sixth-gen Polo. However, the Russian-spec Polo-sedan, based on the same MQB A0 platform, looks a lot more premium with a new front end that seems to be inspired by the design of the latest-generation Jetta.

Around the back, it features new taillamps and a chunkier bumper with faux dual exhaust tips. We believe that it is the Russia-spec Vento that’s going to make it to India and not the Brazil-spec Virtus.

There’s only one sketch of the new Vento’s dashboard, and it reveals an all-new layout. It bears some resemblance to the current-gen Jetta in terms of the steering wheel design and central AC vents.

The Russia-spec model will feature the latest iteration of the VW digital instrument cluster, new air vents on either side and updated climate control panel.

The biggest change is the central touchscreen infotainment system, which gets a floating design rather than being housed into the dashboard like in the current car. It will likely have an 8-inch display.

The new-gen Vento will arrive in India in the second half of 2021 after the launch of the Taigun compact SUV, which was showcased at Auto Expo 2020. It will be based on the localised version of VW’s modular MQB A0 platform, called the MQB A0 IN.

The engine options will likely be limited to the new 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that will be introduced in India soon. It will likely be priced from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 13 lakh and will rival the likes of the facelifted Hyundai Verna as well as the next generation of the Honda City and Skoda Rapid.

