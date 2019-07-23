New Toyota sub-compact SUV in the works

New Toyota SUV :
The upcoming sub-compact SUV will be based on the Daihatsu DN Trec.
It will be underpinned by the Daihatsu New Global Architecture platform.
It is likely to be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit.
The sub-compact SUV will make its international debut in November.
Toyota is set to launch an all new sub-compact SUV in November this year. It will be a badge engineered version of the Daihatsu DN Trec that was first showcased as a concept at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. Toyota owns 51.2 per cent in Daihatsu, one of the oldest surviving Japanese carmaker.
The DN Trec in its concept form looks butch. It features a slim chrome grille that is flanked by LED headlamps. The lower grille has a honeycomb finish and the number plate housing is integrated in it. Below the headlamps are huge airdam housings that feature LED fog lamps .
In profile, the sub-compact SUV has flared wheel arches and body cladding for that meaty look. At the rear, the SUV has LED tail lamps that are connected by a chrome strip and a bumper with a black finish for that sporty look.
The sub-compact SUV will be underpinned by the Daihatsu New Global Architecture platform also known as the DNGA platform. It is a derivative of the Toyota New Global Architecture platform. In its concept form, the DN Trec measures around 3900mm in length, 1700mm in width and 1600mm in height.
Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol unit. While power figures are yet to be revealed, we expect it to be offered with both a manual as well as automatic transmission options.
As mentioned earlier, the new Toyota SUV is set to be launched in November. It is expected to be priced from 1.6 million yen to 2.2 million yen (Rs 10.2 lakh to Rs 14.05 lakh).
While it is not clear whether it will reach our shores, the chances seem bleak as Toyota is already planning to launch a badge engineered version of the Vitara Brezza in India soon. The rebadged model is likely to hit the road in 2022 and will be assembled at Toyota’s manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.
-By Aniruthan Srithar
