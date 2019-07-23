New Toyota sub-compact SUV in the works

Toyota is set to launch an all new sub-compact SUV in November this year. It will be a badge engineered version of the Daihatsu DN Trec that was first showcased as a concept at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. Toyota owns 51.2 per cent in Daihatsu, one of the oldest surviving Japanese carmaker.

The DN Trec in its concept form looks butch. It features a slim chrome grille that is flanked by LED headlamps. The lower grille has a honeycomb finish and the number plate housing is integrated in it. Below the headlamps are huge airdam housings that feature LED fog lamps .

In profile, the sub-compact SUV has flared wheel arches and body cladding for that meaty look. At the rear, the SUV has LED tail lamps that are connected by a chrome strip and a bumper with a black finish for that sporty look.