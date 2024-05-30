New Porsche 911 GTS T-Hybrid Launched in India, Priced at Rs 2.75 Crore

Porsche 911 GTS T-Hybrid |

Porsche has made its latest 911 lineup, the 992.2 generation, available for orders in India, soon after its global unveiling. Customers can now choose between two versions: the entry-level Carrera, priced at Rs 1.99 crore, and the Carrera 4 GTS, starting at Rs 2.75 crore (ex-showroom). Deliveries for the Carrera model are slated to commence by the end of this year.

Porsche’s iconic 911 is getting a major upgrade with the unveiling of the 992.2 generation, marking the second significant overhaul for the current 992 model. This latest version brings a hybridized powertrain, featuring a larger engine displacement and an e-turbo, initially found exclusively in the GST variant. The flat-six engine now boasts a bigger capacity of 3.6 litres, up from the previous 3.0-litres, achieved through increased stroke. Say goodbye to the twin-turbo setup; it’s been replaced by a single exhaust-based turbo, backed by an electric motor. This electric assistance not only reduces turbo lag but also boost overall performance.

Porsche 911 GTS T-Hybrid |

In the GTS model’s new eight-speed PDK gearbox, there is an extra electric motor incorporated, delivering an added power boost. These electric motors draw power from a 1.9kWh battery pack. Despite these advancements, there's a notable absence of an electric-only drive mode in this "T-Hybrid" powertrain configuration. With the engine now boasting a larger capacity, it delivers nearly 480bhp, marking a 7bhp boost compared to its predecessor, alongside an impressive torque of approximately 570Nm. Thanks to the combined efforts of the two small electric motors, the total power output reaches an impressive 534bhp and a torque of 610Nm.

Porsche 911 GTS T-Hybrid |

Read Also The Epitome Of German Sophistry: Porsche 911 Hybrid

Meanwhile, over in the Carrera camp, Porsche keeps the 3.0-liter flat-six engine but injects it with new intercoolers and turbochargers, giving it a healthy power boost. The 911 Carrera now pumps out 390bhp and 450Nm of torque. Design-wise, subtle changes grace the front end, with refreshed headlamps, tweaked bumpers fore and aft, relocated exhaust tips, and some tweaks to the interior switchgear. Inside, drivers are treated to a revamped display and the convenience of a push-button start, a first for the 911 lineup. Not to be outdone, the GTS version boasts active flaps on the front bumper, aiding in airflow management for enhanced cooling or reduced drag, depending on the powertrain's demands.