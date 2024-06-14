 New Mini Cooper 3-Door Available for Booking in India
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesNew Mini Cooper 3-Door Available for Booking in India

New Mini Cooper 3-Door Available for Booking in India

While the exact launch date remains undisclosed, anticipation surrounds the arrival of the new Mini Cooper and Countryman this year as fully assembled units.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, June 14, 2024, 08:45 AM IST
article-image
New Mini Cooper 3-Door Available for Booking in India |

Ahead of its scheduled launch later this year, Mini India has opened pre-orders for the eagerly anticipated new-gen Cooper 3-Door hatchback. Revealed last September, the latest iteration of the Cooper hatchback embodies an evolutionary design ethos, characterized by its iconic round headlamps and a striking octagonal grille at the forefront.

While maintaining its familiar appearance, the 2024 version of the Mini Cooper S has undergone significant dimensional growth, boasting larger wheels and an extended wheelbase. Notable changes include a redesigned octagonal grille, circular LED headlamps, and adjustable light signatures. The profile reveals newly designed wheels and flush door handles. Moving to the rear, triangular LED tail lamps with adjustable OLED technology and iconic ‘Union Jack’ motif.

Read Also
Mini's Mega Magic: Mini Cooper Electric
article-image

The new-gen Mini offers a variety of powertrain options to suit different preferences, including electric and petrol engines, available in standard and S variants for added performance. For electric enthusiasts, there's the choice between the 182 bhp Cooper E and the 215 bhp Cooper SE, equipped with either a 40.7 kWh or a larger 54.2 kWh battery, respectively. Meanwhile, petrol lovers can opt for the Cooper C or Cooper S models, both globally available. The Cooper C packs a punch with its 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbocharged engine, delivering 154 bhp, while the Cooper S boasts a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine, producing a robust 201 bhp.

Read Also
BMW rolls out all-electric MINI Cooper SE at Rs 47.2 lakh
article-image

While the exact launch date remains undisclosed, anticipation surrounds the arrival of the new Mini Cooper and Countryman this year as fully assembled units. The sales kick-off begins with the petrol-powered Mini Cooper S, with the electric Cooper EV slated for release later. Turning to the Countryman, Mini is expected to introduce a

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

New Mini Cooper 3-Door Available for Booking in India

New Mini Cooper 3-Door Available for Booking in India

MG Raises Prices on Hector and Hector Plus Variants by Up to Rs 30,000

MG Raises Prices on Hector and Hector Plus Variants by Up to Rs 30,000

Tata Nexon EV Achieves 5-Star Bharat NCAP Crash Test Rating

Tata Nexon EV Achieves 5-Star Bharat NCAP Crash Test Rating

Tata Punch EV Achieves Top Safety Rating in Bharat NCAP Crash Test

Tata Punch EV Achieves Top Safety Rating in Bharat NCAP Crash Test

The Orange Royal: The Aston Martin DBX707

The Orange Royal: The Aston Martin DBX707