New Mini Cooper 3-Door Available for Booking in India

Ahead of its scheduled launch later this year, Mini India has opened pre-orders for the eagerly anticipated new-gen Cooper 3-Door hatchback. Revealed last September, the latest iteration of the Cooper hatchback embodies an evolutionary design ethos, characterized by its iconic round headlamps and a striking octagonal grille at the forefront.

While maintaining its familiar appearance, the 2024 version of the Mini Cooper S has undergone significant dimensional growth, boasting larger wheels and an extended wheelbase. Notable changes include a redesigned octagonal grille, circular LED headlamps, and adjustable light signatures. The profile reveals newly designed wheels and flush door handles. Moving to the rear, triangular LED tail lamps with adjustable OLED technology and iconic ‘Union Jack’ motif.

The new-gen Mini offers a variety of powertrain options to suit different preferences, including electric and petrol engines, available in standard and S variants for added performance. For electric enthusiasts, there's the choice between the 182 bhp Cooper E and the 215 bhp Cooper SE, equipped with either a 40.7 kWh or a larger 54.2 kWh battery, respectively. Meanwhile, petrol lovers can opt for the Cooper C or Cooper S models, both globally available. The Cooper C packs a punch with its 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbocharged engine, delivering 154 bhp, while the Cooper S boasts a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine, producing a robust 201 bhp.

While the exact launch date remains undisclosed, anticipation surrounds the arrival of the new Mini Cooper and Countryman this year as fully assembled units. The sales kick-off begins with the petrol-powered Mini Cooper S, with the electric Cooper EV slated for release later. Turning to the Countryman, Mini is expected to introduce a