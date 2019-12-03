New edition Kia Seltos gets big panoramic sunroof

- The China-spec version of the Kia Seltos is called the KX3.
- The KX3 is 30mm longer, 25mm taller and has a 20mm longer wheelbase than the India-spec Seltos.
- In India, the Seltos rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier and MG Hector.
Kia Motors, which made its India debut with the launch of the Seltos, has now introduced the popular compact SUV in China. The China-spec SUV is called the KX3 and it gets various changes when compared to the model sold in India. For instance, the latter comes with a 30mm longer wheelbase than its Indian counterpart. It also sits 25mm higher than the Seltos sold in India.
However, the biggest difference between the two is that the KX3 is offered with a panoramic sunroof. While Kia offers an electric sunroof on the India-spec Seltos, the KX3’s sunroof is obviously much bigger. The electric sunroof that is offered here only covers the front half of the roof whereas the panoramic sunroof seen on the KX3 allows for a much larger view outside.
Interestingly, the Kia Seltos-based second-gen 2020 Hyundai Creta was recently spied in India with a panoramic sunroof. Moreover, Tata is also expected to introduce a panoramic sunroof with the Harrier soon. As of now, only the MG Hector offers a panoramic sunroof in the segment. Hence, it’s safe to assume that Kia India may add this feature to the Seltos’ arsenal when it’s due for an update in a couple of years.
The China-spec Seltos is offered with the 1.5-litre petrol engine that’s available in the HT variants of the India-spec Seltos. This unit churns out 115PS of power and 144Nm of torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual or CVT. On the other hand, the Seltos GT Line’s 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit that develops 140PS/242Nm is yet to be offered in China. This turbo-petrol engine is offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT.
In India, the Seltos is priced from Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur, MG Hector and the Tata Harrier.
- By Rohit
