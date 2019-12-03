New edition Kia Seltos gets big panoramic sunroof

Kia Motors, which made its India debut with the launch of the Seltos, has now introduced the popular compact SUV in China. The China-spec SUV is called the KX3 and it gets various changes when compared to the model sold in India. For instance, the latter comes with a 30mm longer wheelbase than its Indian counterpart. It also sits 25mm higher than the Seltos sold in India.

However, the biggest difference between the two is that the KX3 is offered with a panoramic sunroof. While Kia offers an electric sunroof on the India-spec Seltos, the KX3’s sunroof is obviously much bigger. The electric sunroof that is offered here only covers the front half of the roof whereas the panoramic sunroof seen on the KX3 allows for a much larger view outside.