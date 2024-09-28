New Cars Hitting the Indian Market in October 2024: Complete List

The festive season is just around the corner, and car companies are gearing up to make the most of the market buzz by launching new models. After witnessing a series of exciting car launches in August and September, October promises to keep the momentum going. This month, too, we can expect several new car models to hit the Indian market, offering buyers a wide range of options to choose from. Let’s take a closer look at the cars set to be launched in October 2024.

New Kia Carnival |

Kia Carnival

Kia is gearing up to launch its new Carnival on October 3, 2024, bringing a premium option to the Indian market just in time for the festive season. The updated model will be available in two feature-packed variants, providing a choice between Limousine and Limousine Plus trims. Under the hood, it will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The upcoming Kia Carnival is expected to come loaded with premium features to enhance comfort and convenience. It may include 18-inch alloy wheels, all-LED lighting for better visibility, and dual electric sunroofs to brighten up the cabin. The front seats are likely to be power-operated, with heating and ventilation functions, and the driver's seat could offer memory settings for added ease. The vehicle might also feature three-zone climate control, ensuring comfort for all passengers, along with powered rear sliding doors for easier access. Inside, second-row captain seats, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster are expected to further elevate the overall experience.

Kia EV9 |

Kia EV9

Kia is also preparing to introduce its flagship electric SUV, the EV9, on October 3, alongside the Carnival. The EV9 is expected to be priced around Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom) and will be offered as a fully imported model. It will come in a single GT-Line all-wheel drive variant, with a powerful output of 383 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. Equipped with a 99.8kWh battery, the EV9 promises an impressive range of 561 km as per ARAI certification, positioning it as a premium choice in the growing electric SUV market.

Nissan Magnite Spy Shots | WeGuideAuto

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite is all set to launch the updated Magnite on October 4, 2024, with a refreshed design and new features.The facelift is expected to bring minor styling tweaks, mainly focused on the bumpers, grille, and lights. In addition to the design updates, Nissan has promised that the new Magnite will offer over 20 segment-leading and first-in-segment features, adding more appeal to the compact SUV.

BYD eMax 7 |

BYD eMax 7

BYD is set to launch a refreshed version of its e6 electric car in India, now named the eMAX 7, on October 8th. Initially aimed at commercial fleet operators, the e6 has expanded its market to private buyers. The updated MPV will showcase new exterior designs and will be available in both six and seven-seat options, including captain chairs for added comfort in the second row. Additionally, the eMAX 7 is expected to come equipped with more features than its predecessor, such as a panoramic sunroof and a larger touchscreen, making it a more attractive option for families and individuals alike.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes is set to officially launch the new-generation long-wheelbase E-Class in India on October 9, 2024, following its earlier unveiling in September. The upcoming E-Class will be available with two engine options: a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. Both engines will be paired with a standard 9-speed automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth and responsive driving experience.