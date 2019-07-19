MG’s eZS, a Hyundai Kona rival, packs the bigger battery! Does it have more range?

Production-spec details of MG model that is set to be introduced in India

The MG eZS electric SUV was first revealed in China and has now been launched in the UK as well. It will launch in India too by the end of 2019 where it will compete with the recently launched Hyundai Kona Electric.

The eZS uses a 44.5kWh lithium-ion battery to power the electric motor that produces 143PS and 353Nm of torque. It has a WLTP (world harmonized light-duty vehicles test procedure) (combined) range of 262km from a full charge while on the WLTP city test cycle, the range goes up to 372km. These range figures would undoubtedly go much higher as per the Indian ARAI test cycle, as is the case with the Hyundai EV.