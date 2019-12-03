MG Hector vs Kia Seltos: Petrol DCT performance, mileage comparison

We have already tested the manual turbo-petrol units of these two rookie sensations where the Kia Seltos took the win home. But what happens when you throw a dual-clutch automatic transmission in the equation? We went looking for answers, again. Before we proceed, let’s take a look at the spec-sheet for better perspective:

Both the MG Hector and the Kia Seltos are closely matched but the latter’s transmission has an extra cog to engage. The Kia’s engine is not only BS6-compliant but also has a healthy lead in terms of claimed fuel efficiency.