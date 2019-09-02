Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 gets more power and host of AMG goodies!

- It is now powered by a twin-turbo 2.0-litre petrol mill that delivers 306PS of power and 400Nm of torque.

- It is nearly two seconds faster than the standard trim with a 5.1 second 0-100kmph sprint time and a 250kmph top speed.

- Other performance tweaks include new driving modes, revised suspension, and improved brakes.

- Cosmetic highlights include an AMG grille, three new sets of alloy wheels and AMG specific interior upholstery.

- Expected launch in 2020.