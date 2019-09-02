Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 gets more power and host of AMG goodies!

- It is now powered by a twin-turbo 2.0-litre petrol mill that delivers 306PS of power and 400Nm of torque.
- It is nearly two seconds faster than the standard trim with a 5.1 second 0-100kmph sprint time and a 250kmph top speed.
- Other performance tweaks include new driving modes, revised suspension, and improved brakes.
- Cosmetic highlights include an AMG grille, three new sets of alloy wheels and AMG specific interior upholstery.
- Expected launch in 2020.
The upcoming 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB SUV is set to be a premium offering with its compact proportions, butch looks, space for 7 people as well as a throaty 2.0-litre 224PS/350Nm turbo-petrol mill. But as expected from the German carmaker, a beefier and meaner variant of the SUV was already in the works.
And now it's finally been revealed in the form of the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35. This aggressive variant is not only beefier but gets a host of additional kit and will make its world premiere at the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show next month.
One of the biggest changes in the GLB 35 is under the hood. It retains the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor from the standard trim but it gets a major boost with a twin-turbo setup delivering 306PS of power and 400Nm of torque.
With more power comes quicker sprint times as the GLB 35 goes from 0-100kmph in 5.1 seconds, which is nearly 2 seconds faster than the standard GLB. All this power propels the SUV to a top speed of 250kmph.
It is mated to an 8-speed DCT powering all four wheels via Mercedes-Benz’s 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. The GLB 35 ditches the standard trim's Eco and Sport driving modes for a new set of modes- Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual. Each of these modes alters the vehicle's engine, transmission, suspension and steering settings according to the driver’s requirements.
The GLB’s performance gains not only come from a power boost as its suspension has been completely reworked. Some of these tweaks include new steering knuckles and transverse control arms at the front axle to reduce reduce body roll.
It also gets an optional AMG ride control suspension which electronically controls damping at each wheel. Other bits like speed-sensitive power steering and four-piston AMG brakes, give the SUV better handling and stronger stopping power.
Aside from performance, the GLB 35 also gets AMG specific exterior elements like an AMG-specific grille, a new set of AMG wheels in 19, 20 and 21-inch options with a choice of two colors.
Stepping inside, the GLB 35 retains most of the standard trim’s interiors that include a 7.0-inch instrument cluster, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display and Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) interface with voice control among other features. However, the two variants differ as the GLB 35’s seats, dash, and door panels get new AMG-specific leather and stitching combo.
While the pricing and official launch date for the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 hasn’t been revealed yet, we expect the model to go on sale in 2020. The standard spec GLB is expected to go on sale globally at the end of the year so we can expect the standard GLB to make it to India later on in 2020.
This means that it could be a longer wait before we get our hands on the hotter AMG model in India. Expect the GLB 35 to be priced at a premium over the expected Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom) price tag of the standard model.
-By Gaurav Davare
