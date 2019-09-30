Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launched at Rs 3.69 lakh

After its concept debut at the 2018 Auto Expo, Maruti has now launched the S-Presso micro-SUV, a new entry-level model in the carmaker’s lineup. It is available in nine variants in total and is priced from Rs 3.69 lakh to Rs 4.91 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The S-Presso is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces 68PS and 90Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual with the option of a 5-speed AMT as well. The ARAI-certified fuel efficiency for both is claimed to be 21.7 kmpl.

In terms of design, the S-Presso’s exterior styling does reflect its budget vehicle status. It gets large black bumpers which complement its SUV-like stance and rugged appeal, but with small steel wheels. The grille design is similar to that of the Maruti Vitara Brezza but the tallboy stance is closer to that of the Wagon-R.