Mahindra XUV300 Petrol Is Now BS6 Compliant, Prices Hiked

The XUV300 petrol is the first sub-4 metre SUV in India to receive a BS6-compliant engine

The price has been increased by Rs 20,000 for all variants.

The petrol engine is only available with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Mahindra has not claimed any changes to the performance or efficiency of the engine.

Plans to convert all its cars to BS6 well before April 2020.

Mahindra has begun updating its entire lineup of cars to meet BS6 emission norms, starting with the XUV300 petrol. As expected, the BS6 update entails a slight jump in price. Take a look at the difference in its updated prices below:

As is evident from the table above, Mahindra has increased the price of the petrol XUV300 by Rs 20,000 across the board.

The petrol engine in the XUV300 is a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit. It makes 110PS of max power and 170Nm of peak torque. The transmission on offer is a 6-speed manual. That is unlike the diesel, which is offered with a 6-speed manual and an AMT. Mahindra has not revealed if the BS6 conversion has affected the performance or fuel efficiency of the engine.

The XUV300 petrol also holds the title of being the first BS6-compliant sub-4 metre SUV in the country. It competes against the likes of Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport.

The Indian carmaker intends to update its entire lineup to meet BS6 norms way before the April 2020 deadline.

