Mahindra Thar and Scorpio Classic Available with Rs 1 Lakh Savings in November

Mahindra Thar |

Mahindra is offering year-end discounts on its popular SUVs, including the Thar RWD, Scorpio N, and Scorpio Classic, with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh on select variants. The XUV400 electric SUV also comes with savings of up to Rs 3 lakh. For the Thar RWD, petrol-automatic variants receive discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh, while diesel-manual variants offer benefits worth Rs 50,000, including Rs 25,000 worth of accessories. Notably, there are no offers on the 4WD variants of the Thar.

The Thar lineup includes a 118hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine (RWD with manual transmission), along with 152hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 132hp, 2.2-litre diesel options, both available with manual or automatic gearboxes and 4x4 technology. Prices for the Mahindra Thar range between Rs 11.35 lakh and Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom). These discounts make it a compelling option for buyers looking to close the year with a Mahindra SUV.

Mahindra Scorpio N |

Meanwhile, the Scorpio N sees up to Rs 50,000 off on the mid-spec Z4 and Z6 variants, while the top-spec Z8L gets Rs 40,000 off. There are no discounts available on the Z2, Z8S, and Z8 variants. The Scorpio N is available with two engine options: a 203hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 175hp, 2.2-litre diesel, with both manual and automatic transmission options. Prices for the Scorpio N range from Rs 13.85 lakh to Rs 24.54 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic |

Mahindra is offering up to Rs 3 lakh in discounts on the XUV400 this month. The largest benefits are available on the top-spec EL Pro variant, which comes with a 39.4kWh battery offering a range of 456km (MIDC) and a 7.2kW fast charger. The EL Pro is also available with a 34.5kWh battery. With a price range between Rs 16.74 lakh and Rs 17.49 lakh, the XUV400 competes directly with the Tata Nexon EV in the electric vehicle segment.