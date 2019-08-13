KTM announces Power Ride to celebrate Independence Day

KTM India has announced a Power Ride celebration on India's 73rd Independence Day. The first edition ride will consist of 3000+ KTM riders from across 100+ cities in India, participating in a half-day ride & covering over 2 lac kilometers together in the event on 15th of August, 2019.

Austrian manufacturers, KTM, are planning to have one Power Ride in every fiscal quarter to create a platform for its owners across India to connect with each other, virtually or in person.

Power Rides will cover owners across the entire range of KTM bikes from 125cc to 390cc. KTM riders who wish to join the first edition Power Ride need to get in touch with your nearest KTM showrooms. More details can be had at their website: https://ktmpowerride.com/

KTM currently has 125 Duke, RC 125, 200 Duke, RC 200, 250 Duke, 390 Duke, and RC 390 in India. The company has announced four new models for our market, these are 790 Duke, 390 Adventure, 390 Duke (2020 Edition) and 1050 Adventure.