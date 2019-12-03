KTM 1290 Super Duke: Orange beast at IBW 2019

KTM will be making its debut at India Bike Week this year and the Austrian brand wants to make a smashing entry. The company has confirmed on its social media channel that it will be showcasing the KTM 1290 Super Duke at IBW 2019. And we are hoping that it’s the new 1290 Super Duke R that was showcased at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show last month.

KTM calls the 1290 Super Duke “The Beast” and there’s a good reason for it as it’s amongst the most powerful street nakeds on sale globally. The Super Duke R is powered by a 1301cc liquid-cooled V-twin motor that churns out 180PS and 140Nm of peak torque. To keep all this power under a leash, it gets an extensive electronic suite which consists of a multi-level traction control, 4 riding modes, engine brake control, cruise control and cornering ABS. It also features a tyre pressure monitoring system and all these electronics can be controlled via a colour TFT screen along with Bluetooth connectivity.