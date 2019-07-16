Kia Seltos UVO Connected Technology Will Let You Remotely Control Ignition, AC, Air Purifier, And A Lot More!

UVO Connect tech will be powered by an eSIM like the MG Hector and Hyundai Venue.

Allows geo-location, live-location and destination sharing with ‘Find My Car’ feature.

It will offer remote control for ignition, AC and air purifier.

Will intimate close contacts or owners through mobile alerts in case of an accident, theft or any other mishap.

Owners can keep a check on the car’s health and diagnose issues through the UVO smartphone app.

Your Seltos can be tracked not only while it’s in your hands but even if it’s stolen and can be immobilized remotely by contacting Kia’s call center.

Also gets AI-enabled voice command function for calls, AC and volume control and weather information.

The Kia Seltos seems set to stir up a storm in its segment with a wide variety of segment-first features and various automatic gearbox options. In addition to this, the Seltos will also get Kia’s UVO Connect connected car technology which is largely similar to the Hyundai Venue’s BlueLink.

Just like the Venue, the Seltos’ UVO Connect technology will be powered by an eSIM which will be complimentary for the first three years and chargeable thereafter. But what exactly does it offer and how does it help you?

Most of the features being offered by Kia have already been seen on the MG Hector and the Hyundai Venue. Kia claims to offer 37 new features with the Seltos. These features have been broken down into five categories, including Navigation, Safety & Security, Vehicle Management, Remote Control and Convenience.

All these features will be accessible through the UVO smartphone application. Most of the features are self-explanatory. But here’s a detailed explanation of the not-so-simple ones for a better understanding.