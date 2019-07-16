Kia Seltos UVO Connected Technology Will Let You Remotely Control Ignition, AC, Air Purifier, And A Lot More!

UVO Connect tech will be powered by an eSIM like the MG Hector and Hyundai Venue.
Allows geo-location, live-location and destination sharing with ‘Find My Car’ feature.
It will offer remote control for ignition, AC and air purifier.
Will intimate close contacts or owners through mobile alerts in case of an accident, theft or any other mishap.
Owners can keep a check on the car’s health and diagnose issues through the UVO smartphone app.
Your Seltos can be tracked not only while it’s in your hands but even if it’s stolen and can be immobilized remotely by contacting Kia’s call center.
Also gets AI-enabled voice command function for calls, AC and volume control and weather information.
The Kia Seltos seems set to stir up a storm in its segment with a wide variety of segment-first features and various automatic gearbox options. In addition to this, the Seltos will also get Kia’s UVO Connect connected car technology which is largely similar to the Hyundai Venue’s BlueLink.
Just like the Venue, the Seltos’ UVO Connect technology will be powered by an eSIM which will be complimentary for the first three years and chargeable thereafter. But what exactly does it offer and how does it help you?
Most of the features being offered by Kia have already been seen on the MG Hector and the Hyundai Venue. Kia claims to offer 37 new features with the Seltos. These features have been broken down into five categories, including Navigation, Safety & Security, Vehicle Management, Remote Control and Convenience.
All these features will be accessible through the UVO smartphone application. Most of the features are self-explanatory. But here’s a detailed explanation of the not-so-simple ones for a better understanding.
Navigation
Live car tracking: Real-time location of the car.
Car location sharing
Destination sharing from the car
Live traffic information
Destination set with schedule
Find my car: Handy for locating the car in a parking lot.
Desired destination search
Send destination route to the car
Safety & Security
Auto Collision Notification: Sends alerts to your chosen contacts on detecting a collision.
SOS-Emergency assistance: Alerts owner in case of any issue with the car.
Panic notification
Roadside assistance
Stolen vehicle notification: Owner gets alerted on the phone if the vehicle is stolen.
Stolen vehicle tracking: The eSIM will let you track your vehicle in case of theft.
Stolen vehicle immobilization: You can immobilize the stolen vehicle by calling Kia’s call center.
Safety alert (Geofence, TimeFence, Speed, Valet, Idle)
Vehicle Management
Monthly health report
Auto diagnostic alert: Car alerts user if any issue is diagnosed.
Manual diagnostic alert
Maintenance alert: Alerts owners when the vehicle is due for periodic servicing.
Convenience
AI Voice command
Smart Pure Air: In car air quality monitoring with built-in purifier
Call centre assisted navigation: Kia call center will help you reach your destination in case other navigation methods fail.
Trip Info/Driving Behaviour
Share My App
UVO Services: Remote Control
Remote Engine/AC start (AT only)
Remote Smart Pure Air On (AT only)
Remote AC Control (AT only)
Remote Door Lock & Unlock
Remote Horn & Light
Remote Engine Stop
Remote vehicle status: Vital stats detailed on your smartphone.
TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system) status
Fuel level info
UVO Services: Remote Status
Engine On/Off
AC On/Off
Door Lock/Unlock
Tyre Pressure Status
Low Fuel Information
Hood & Trunk Open & Close
The Kia Seltos will also have an AI-powered voice command system similar to the Hector and Venue optimised for Indian accents. It will allow hands-free access to various functions such as:
Phone Calling
Date & Time
Map Navigation & POI (points of interest) Search
Media(AM/FM) Control
Weather Information
Temperature/ Blower Speed Control
The Kia Seltos will pack a biggest-in-segment 10.25-inch touchscreen unit with a 7-inch display in the instrument cluster. It will also feature an 8-inch head-up display, which is another segment-first. The audio duties in the Kia Seltos will be handled by a 400W Bose sound system whereas the lower variants will feature a four-speaker unit with Arkamys tuning.
Once launched, the Kia Seltos will be the only vehicle to feature connected car technology in its segment. It will rival the Hyundai Creta, Renault Captur and the Nissan Kicks, among others.
It’s higher variants are expected to take on the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector, which features iSMART connected car technology. The Kia Seltos is likely to be priced between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).
- By Dhruv.A
