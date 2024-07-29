Kia Seltos SUV: Get Benefits Up to Rs 60,000 Across India

Kia Seltos |

To celebrate its 5th anniversary in India, Kia is offering benefits of up to Rs 60,000 on the Seltos SUV. In addition to the financial incentives, the company is including a special 5-year warranty with each purchase. While full details of the anniversary offer are not yet available, prospective buyers are encouraged to visit their nearest authorized Kia dealership for more information and to take advantage of the promotion.

Read Also Everything You Need to Know About the New Kia Carens Facelift

Last year, Kia launched the face-lifted Seltos in India, featuring a refreshed design and upgraded technology. The SUV now ranges in price from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.37 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model boasts new LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, a tiger-nose grille, a contoured bonnet, wrap-around taillights, and 18-inch wheels. Inside, it is equipped with dual 10.25-inch screens, dual-zone climate control, a Bose audio system, an 8-inch heads-up display, and a panoramic sunroof. Additionally, the Seltos comes with Level 2 ADAS for enhanced safety and driving assistance.

Kia Seltos - Interior |

The Kia Seltos comes with a range of engine options to cater to various preferences. It offers a 1.5-liter petrol engine with 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque, available with either a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission. The 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine produces 114.4 bhp and 250 Nm, and is offered with a 6-speed automatic or 6-speed iMT. For those seeking more power, the 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine generates 158 bhp and 253 Nm, with choices of a seven-speed DCT or a six-speed iMT.

In terms of fuel efficiency, the 1.5-liter TGDi petrol engine with the iMT achieves 17.7 km/l, while the DCT variant reaches 17.9 km/l. The 1.5-liter NA petrol engine delivers 17.7 km/l with the CVT and 17.0 km/l with the manual transmission. The diesel engine stands out with 20.7 km/l when paired with the iMT and 19.1 km/l with the automatic transmission, making the Seltos a competitive option for those focused on fuel economy.

The Kia Seltos is equipped with a range of advanced safety features to ensure driver and passenger security. It includes a 360-degree camera system, electronic stability control (ESC), and hill hold assist. Additionally, the SUV features Level-2 ADAS, which offers adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist. These technologies contribute to a safer and more confident driving experience.