 Jeep India Opens Bookings for the New 2025 Jeep Meridian
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesJeep India Opens Bookings for the New 2025 Jeep Meridian

Jeep India Opens Bookings for the New 2025 Jeep Meridian

The 2025 Jeep Meridian puts safety first with its Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and over 70 safety features.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 02:50 PM IST
article-image
2025 Jeep Meridian - Teaser |

Jeep India has officially opened bookings for the much-anticipated MY2025 Jeep Meridian, a premium D-segment SUV aimed at adventure enthusiasts. Scheduled to launch next week, the updated Meridian promises a blend of advanced technology, enhanced safety features, and superior off-road capabilities.

As part of the “Built for Big” campaign, Jeep has hinted at new variants that will offer improved connectivity and flexible seating configurations, building on the comfort and versatility.

Read Also
Jeep Teases Next-Gen Compass: Hybrid, EV, and ICE Powertrains Confirmed
article-image

The 2025 Jeep Meridian comes packed with smart technology through its Uconnect Connected Services, offering over 30 remote features to enhance convenience and safety. With Alexa integration, drivers can manage certain functions of the SUV from home, while Remote Engine Start with cabin pre-cooling ensures comfort before every trip. Safety-focused features like Auto SOS and Geo-fencing provide extra peace of mind, and Remote Vehicle Monitoring keeps owners updated on their SUV’s status anytime, anywhere. These technologies aim to give drivers more control, whether they are on the road or managing the vehicle from a distance.

2025 Jeep Meridian - Teaser

2025 Jeep Meridian - Teaser |

The 2025 Jeep Meridian puts safety first with its Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and over 70 safety features, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, and Collision Mitigation Braking. These systems work together to offer better control and protection for both drivers and passengers. Inside, the Meridian is equipped with modern technology like a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 10.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster, nine Alpine speakers for premium audio, and wireless charging. Whether it’s staying connected, entertained, or safe on the road, the Meridian ensures a seamless driving experience for every adventure.

FPJ Shorts
Jeep India Opens Bookings for the New 2025 Jeep Meridian
Jeep India Opens Bookings for the New 2025 Jeep Meridian
VIDEO: Police Arrests Over 150 College Students In Pakistan Over Alleged Rape Of A First Year Student; Shocking Visuals Surface
VIDEO: Police Arrests Over 150 College Students In Pakistan Over Alleged Rape Of A First Year Student; Shocking Visuals Surface
Elders Should Walk More For Better Living: Know Benefits Of Walking And Strategies To Begin
Elders Should Walk More For Better Living: Know Benefits Of Walking And Strategies To Begin
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Congress & SP Seat-Sharing Similar To Uttar Pradesh', Says LoP Vijay Waddetiwar
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Congress & SP Seat-Sharing Similar To Uttar Pradesh', Says LoP Vijay Waddetiwar
Read Also
8 Years Of Adventure: Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition At ₹25.26 Lakh
article-image

The 2025 Jeep Meridian brings versatility and performance together with its advanced Selec-Terrain 4x4 system, built to handle everything from city roads to rough trails. Its Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) suspension ensures a smooth and comfortable ride, no matter the terrain. With a ground clearance of 203 mm and the ability to wade through 16 inches of water, the Meridian is ready for any challenge. For added flexibility, it now offers both 5-seater and 7-seater options, making it suitable for families and adventurers alike. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual or 9-speed automatic transmission, with 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain options to fit different driving needs

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jeep India Opens Bookings for the New 2025 Jeep Meridian

Jeep India Opens Bookings for the New 2025 Jeep Meridian

Royal Enfield Set to Launch Electric Bike: What Riders Can Expect

Royal Enfield Set to Launch Electric Bike: What Riders Can Expect

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Limited Edition Unveiled for Festive Celebrations

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Limited Edition Unveiled for Festive Celebrations

Maruti Suzuki Launches Swift Blitz Edition – Check Out the Free Accessories

Maruti Suzuki Launches Swift Blitz Edition – Check Out the Free Accessories

It's A Beast: Tesla's Semi Is The Future Of Trucking

It's A Beast: Tesla's Semi Is The Future Of Trucking