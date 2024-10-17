Jeep India Opens Bookings for the New 2025 Jeep Meridian

2025 Jeep Meridian - Teaser |

Jeep India has officially opened bookings for the much-anticipated MY2025 Jeep Meridian, a premium D-segment SUV aimed at adventure enthusiasts. Scheduled to launch next week, the updated Meridian promises a blend of advanced technology, enhanced safety features, and superior off-road capabilities.

As part of the “Built for Big” campaign, Jeep has hinted at new variants that will offer improved connectivity and flexible seating configurations, building on the comfort and versatility.

The 2025 Jeep Meridian comes packed with smart technology through its Uconnect Connected Services, offering over 30 remote features to enhance convenience and safety. With Alexa integration, drivers can manage certain functions of the SUV from home, while Remote Engine Start with cabin pre-cooling ensures comfort before every trip. Safety-focused features like Auto SOS and Geo-fencing provide extra peace of mind, and Remote Vehicle Monitoring keeps owners updated on their SUV’s status anytime, anywhere. These technologies aim to give drivers more control, whether they are on the road or managing the vehicle from a distance.

2025 Jeep Meridian - Teaser |

The 2025 Jeep Meridian puts safety first with its Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and over 70 safety features, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, and Collision Mitigation Braking. These systems work together to offer better control and protection for both drivers and passengers. Inside, the Meridian is equipped with modern technology like a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 10.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster, nine Alpine speakers for premium audio, and wireless charging. Whether it’s staying connected, entertained, or safe on the road, the Meridian ensures a seamless driving experience for every adventure.

The 2025 Jeep Meridian brings versatility and performance together with its advanced Selec-Terrain 4x4 system, built to handle everything from city roads to rough trails. Its Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) suspension ensures a smooth and comfortable ride, no matter the terrain. With a ground clearance of 203 mm and the ability to wade through 16 inches of water, the Meridian is ready for any challenge. For added flexibility, it now offers both 5-seater and 7-seater options, making it suitable for families and adventurers alike. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual or 9-speed automatic transmission, with 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain options to fit different driving needs