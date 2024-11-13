India Sees Surge in Interest for ADAS Tech as Road Safety Takes Priority: Survey by HERE Technologies |

HERE Technologies has unveiled a survey titled “Safer Cars, Safer Roads,” highlighting rising road safety concerns among Indian drivers and an increasing demand for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in the country. The survey reveals that more Indian consumers are looking toward ADAS-equipped vehicles as a solution to enhance safety on the road. As a leading platform for location data and technology, HERE Technologies aims to bring greater awareness to the benefits of ADAS features, aligning with the public's call for safer driving experiences amid growing traffic challenges in India.

A recent survey by HERE Technologies has shed light on urgent road safety challenges in India, with over half of respondents reporting involvement in traffic accidents within the last two years. The data emphasizes the heightened risk faced by two-wheeler riders, as 91% of respondents drive two-wheelers, and 80% report feeling unsafe on India’s roads. Despite the dangers, nearly half of those surveyed still perceive Indian roads to be relatively safe, even as 98% recognize the risk of accidents. Reckless driving, poor road infrastructure, and distracted driving were identified as primary causes, revealing a critical gap between public perception and the reality of road hazards.

A recent survey by HERE Technologies reveals strong interest among Indian consumers for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to boost road safety, with 91% of respondents recognizing ADAS as essential for safer driving experiences. However, nearly half currently lack ADAS-equipped vehicles, and an overwhelming 82% express willingness to consider ADAS-equipped models for future purchases. Safety stands as the key factor driving this interest, influencing 78% of prospective buyers. Secondary factors, such as reliability and ease of use, are also considered, highlighting an opportunity for automakers to prioritize ADAS features to meet the rising demand.

HERE Technologies' survey indicates a growing acceptance of automated driving technologies among Indian consumers, with 87% agreeing that ADAS can play a crucial role in improving road safety. Additionally, 79% of respondents express confidence in the technology’s ability to make safe decisions on the road. Reflecting a broad call for regulatory support, 87% believe the government should incorporate ADAS considerations into future road safety standards, highlighting public enthusiasm for greater safety and technological advancements in India’s transportation sector.

Abhijit Sengupta, Senior Director & Head of Business for Southeast Asia and India at HERE Technologies, commented: “Our survey highlights growing road safety concerns in India at a critical time when both automakers and policymakers are recognizing the urgency of enhancing road infrastructure and technology to improve safety standards. Government initiatives aimed at boosting road safety, alongside the need to support the efficient movement of goods on the logistics front, have made this a crucial time for change. While there is an overwhelming desire for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for safer driving, many road users are still not driving ADAS-equipped vehicles, revealing a significant gap between awareness and adoption.”