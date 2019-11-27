The MG D90 was recently seen undergoing tests in India India-Bound Toyota Fortuner-rivaling MG D90 SUV Finally Gets A Diesel Engine! GalleryReviews MG has showcased the D90 diesel at Guangzhou Auto Show in China.

Until now, it used to get only a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. New 2.0-litre diesel churns out 215PS and 480Nm with an 8-speed AT. India launch expected in the second half of 2020. Expect prices to start in between Rs 25 lakh and 30 lakh. It’s known as D90 in China, likely to get a new name in India

MG Motor had promised to follow up the Hector with four new SUVs in India by early 2021. One of them is expected to be the Maxus D90 SUV which has been spotted undergoing testing in India. SAIC group (MG and Maxus’ parent company) showcased a 2.0-litre diesel engine-equipped variant of the SUV at the ongoing Guangzhou Auto Show. So what’s connecting these dots?

This body-on-frame, full-size SUV that rivals the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner was until now equipped with just a turbo-petrol engine in the Chinese market. The new engine underneath is a twin-turbo diesel unit that delivers 215PS and 480Nm of torque.

It comes coupled to the same 8-speed ZF-sourced automatic transmission as the petrol engine. The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine will be upgraded to meet Euro 6b emission standards.

Thus, we expect similar emission levels from the upcoming diesel engine, helping it meet the soon-to-be-implemented BS6 standards as well. The SUV will also get an N365 AWD system from BorgWarner that will add to its off-road credentials.

In India, it will rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the Mahindra Alturas G4.

Its likely to get a new name when it comes to India in the second half of 2020. While its too early to estimate the prices of the SUV, we expect it to cost anywhere between Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh and become the flagship SUV for MG in India.