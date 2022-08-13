Independence Day: An overview of the Indian automobile industry

The Indian Automobile industry has grown tremendously over the past seven decades. While Indian rodas experienced motor cars for the first time in 1867, it wasnt well into the 1940s that manufacturing facilities were developed within the country.

Over the years, several brands have entered Indian roads, while few have exited this highly competitive market. Here’s a brief history of the Indian Automobile industry and a look at the brands and models that have become a favourite in Indian households:

The early years

To support the automotive sector when India gained independence in 1947, the government made early efforts to establish an industry for the manufacture of automotive components.

We often think Hindustan Motors’s Ambassdor was the first manufactured car in India, however, it was Menon's Aravind "Baby" Model 3, a traditional four-door sedan, was the first Indian automobile produced on home soil in 1966. K. A. B. Menon, a self-taught automotive expert, had founded Aravind Automobiles in 1956 with the goal of creating an Indian car from scratch in Kerala. The aravind Baby Model failed to win the support of the general populace and important industrialists, and soon after its release, Hindustan Motors introduced the Ambassador, which became the country's first locally produced car. Despite having British roots and being based on the Morris Oxford Series III, the Ambassador was unmistakably an Indian automobile.

Naturally, Hindustan Motors dominated the Indian market from 1960 to the 1980s, with the Ambassador model helping it gain a sizable market share.

Maruti’s middle-class appeal

Car manufacturers who had previously been prohibited from investing in the Indian market due to strict regulations entered the nation soon after the liberalisation period. It was in 1980s that the two giants, Hindustan Motors (Ambassdor) and Premier (Padmini), were challenged by a new entrant, Maruti Udyog Limited. A partnership between the Indian government and Japanese auto manufacturer Suzuki, it was the first international joint venture after liberalisation.

The primary objective of the partnership was the government’s intent to make a people's car for middle class India. In the years to come, Maruti Udyog Ltd. established itself as a brand synonymous to quality and affordability for the middle class Indian.

Global brands that overtook desi ones

The economic changes that were implemented gradually and progressively allowed for the admission of significant multinational corporations like Hyundai and Honda, which extended their bases in the nation. Along with Maruti, Hyundai, and Honda also cemented their place in Indian markets with their budget cars for young India. Santro and City were a common site on Indian roads in the 2000s. In the midst of all the noise created by global brands, veteran Indian companies like Hindustan Motors and Premier were quickly losing their shine. Soon, the Ambassdor and Padmini were replace by Maruti 800s and Santros. Almost all of the major automakers increased their market share in India between 2000 and 2010 by developing production sites throughout the nation.

Recent years

The past decade has by far been the most exciting phase in the industry’s history, with Indian brands like Tata Motors and Mahindra emerging as a top players and several global brands entering the market. Skoda, Volkswagen, Toyota, luxury brands like Porsche, Jaguar, Audi, BMW, Mercedes and in recent years KIA, MG Motors, Range Rover, Jeep have all created a distinct mark in the market. Over the years, the purchasing power of Indian consumers has increased several folds, allowing them to own luxury cars. Brands like Audi, BMW, Mercedes have become a common sight in the last few years.

Farewell to others

Not all cars are built for tough terrains, similarly, not all brands that entered indian markets could sustain the cut-throat competition and unique demands of Indian consumers. Reputed auto giants had to shut their operations due to huge losses they were clocking. Fiat, Ford, Harley Davidson, General Motors, and Datsun are just a few names that shut down their manufacturing units and sales in India.

What the future holds

The Indian auto industry is the fourth largest in the world, and also a major exporter, behind Japan, South Korea, and Thailand. In fact, the AMP 2026 envisions to drive the Indian automotive industry to become one of the world’s top three in terms of engineering, manufacture, and export of vehicles and auto components by the end of 2026. With homegrown brands leading the way, the industry is only going to grow in the decades to come. The automobile industry is expected to grow in value to more than 12% of India’s GDP and generate more than 65 million jobs.

