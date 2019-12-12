Hyundai Year-end Offers: Benefits Of Up To Rs 95,000 On Creta And Even More On Tucson

The Tucson continues to be offered with the maximum discount.

Benefits of nearly Rs 1 lakh on offer on the Xcent and Creta.

The Santro gets the least discount of Rs 55,000 compared to the other models.

These offers are applicable till the end of December.

It’s that time of the year when various carmakers offer huge savings and benefits on most of their models in order to clear existing inventory and make way for new stock for the new year. Hyundai is one such brand as it is now offering various benefits on some of its models. Let’s take a look:

Hyundai Santro

Hyundai is offering total benefits of up to Rs 55,000 on its compact hatchback, the Santro. It is available in petrol as well as CNG variants but only the petrol variants are being offered with the benefits. What’s more, Hyundai is also offering a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and a 3-year RSA (road-side assistance) along with the discount.

Hyundai Grand i10

The petrol and diesel variants of the Grand i10 are being offered with benefits of up to Rs 75,000. Similar to the Santro, the sub-4m hatchback gets the 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and RSA.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Those looking to buy the Grand i10 Nios can now avail benefits of up to Rs 20,000 on its petrol and diesel variants. It is also being offered with the same 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and road-side assistance package.

Hyundai Elite i20

Hyundai’s premium hatchback, the Elite i20, is being offered with the same benefits as last month. You can save up to Rs 65,000 on both the petrol and diesel variants of the Elite i20. It also gets the 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and RSA as offered on other Hyundai models.

Hyundai Xcent

The sub-4m sedan too gets the 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and the RSA as offered on other models. It continues to be offered with the same discount of up to Rs 95,000 on both the petrol and diesel variants.

Hyundai Creta

With a second-gen Creta expected to launch soon, Hyundai is offering the current-gen SUV with discounts of up to Rs 95,000. Both the petrol and diesel variants of Hyundai’s compact SUV come with the same benefits along with the 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and RSA.

Hyundai Verna

In case you were planning to buy the Verna, Hyundai is offering total savings of up to Rs 60,000 on the petrol and diesel variants. Moreover, you can also avail the same extended warranty and RSA package that’s offered on other Hyundai models.

Hyundai Tucson

The Tucson is offered with maximum benefit of up to Rs 2 lakh. Like other models, the discounts are available on both petrol and diesel variants along with the 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and RSA. Hyundai’s flagship SUV is due for a mid-life update and is expected to be launched soon.

