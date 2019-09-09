Hyundai Verna facelift revealed, India launch likely by year end

- New Verna facelift gets fresh exterior styling while being slightly smaller than current India-spec Verna.

- New front and rear end with new lights, bumpers, grille and alloy design.

- India-spec Verna facelift will be powered by the same pair of BS6 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines as the Kia Seltos.

- Cabin layout remains the same but gets new touchscreen infotainment system and digitised instrument cluster.

- Expected to arrive in India near the end of 2019 at slight premium over current-gen model.