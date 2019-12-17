Hyundai Aura Teased Ahead Of December 19 Unveil

Hyundai Aura looks similar to the Grand i10 Nios from the front and the Elantra facelift from the rear.

Design similarities will trickle into the cabin with expected features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment and wireless charging.

Hyundai will equip it with three BS6-compliant engines, including the 1.0-litre turbo from the Venue.

Hyundai India has teased its upcoming sub-4m sedan, the Aura, in a couple of new sketches. Slated for a global unveil on 19 December, the Aura is based on Hyundai’s new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design philosophy. The same can be seen on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Alert Me When Launched

Just like its hatchback sibling, the Hyundai Aura gets an imposing blacked-out trapezoidal front grille with sharp corners, prominent air dams, bulging bonnet, and expressive headlamp design.

The shoulder line doesn’t connect the front and rear end but sits on dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear half of the sedan is quite similar to the Elantra facelift but doesn’t get its name spelled on the boot lid like the latter.

In terms of interior and features, expect it to bear resemblance to the Grand i10 Nios. So you should get a dual-tone interior finished in grey and beige, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control and wireless charger.

Pictured: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Powering the Hyundai Aura will be three BS6 compliant engine options: a diesel and two petrol. In addition to the 1.2-litre units from the Grand i10 Nios, it will also get the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol from the Venue but in a slightly lower state of tune. We expect it to put out 100PS and 172Nm and come paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

After its global debut on 19 December, the Hyundai Aura is likely to hit showrooms starting February, right around Auto Expo 2020. Pre-launch bookings for the Aura are expected to begin in the coming days. Hyundai is likely to price the Aura in the Rs 6 lakh to 9 lakh bracket.

It will take on the Honda Amaze, Maruti Dzire, Tata Tigor, and VW Ameo. While it is a successor to the Xcent, the latter will soldier on alongside just like the Grand i10 Nios and Grand i10.