Husky 401s To Ride In At India Bike Week 2019

Get ready to roll in style as Husqvarna will be launching the Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 at India Bike Week 2019. Bajaj Auto’s Rakesh Sharma has confirmed the arrival of the two bikes in the first week of December, which is when India’s largest biking festival takes place. KTM is one of the biggest sponsors of the 2019 edition of IBW, making it logical for Bajaj Auto to showcase the stylish Swedes at the event.

Husqvarna had given the 401s a subtle makeover at EICMA 2019. The bikes got refreshed colour schemes as well as revised rear units. The pillion seat section was increased by 40mm, which should make the bike more practical for India.

Another subtle change was moving the LED turn indicators from the tyre hugger to right below the tail, a great revision considering our typical riding conditions.

Both these 401s have been spotted testing on our roads. There might be slight differences between the Indian-spec bike and the ones that will be exported from the Chakan plant from 2020.

The Indian-spec bike is likely to run on alloy rims sourced from the 390 Duke while the international-spec 401s get wire-spoke rims. The advantage of running alloys on our roads far outweigh the classiness of the spoke rims.

KTM plans to pitch these 401s as premium lifestyle alternatives to the 390 Duke. While the underpinnings and the motor might be shared, the pricing is likely to be Rs 40,000-50,000 more than the 390 Duke. Expect prices for both motorcycles to be around the Rs 3.0 lakh - 3.2 lakh region.

Source: ZeeBiz