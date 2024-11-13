Honda Teases Electric Scooter Ahead of November 27 Launch

Honda India has offered a first look at its upcoming electric scooter, set to debut on November 27. The teaser reveals a glimpse of the scooter's headlight, positioned beneath a prominently displayed Honda logo, suggesting a unique design for this model.

While Honda has kept most details under wraps, the new headlight design appears distinct from its international electric scooters, the EM1 e: and CUV e:, which have ranges of 48km and over 70km, respectively. This launch marks Honda’s anticipated entry into India's expanding electric two-wheeler market, where demand continues to surge.

Honda's forthcoming electric scooter, teased ahead of its November 27 debut, has fuelled curiosity about its origins. Industry speculation suggests Honda may either introduce a fresh design tailored to Indian riders or reimagine one of its existing international models. Previous patent filings hint at a potential design inspired by the Activa, integrating familiar elements into a modern electric build. With details still under wraps, all eyes are on Honda’s next move as it ventures into the rapidly expanding Indian electric scooter market.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has recently launched the CB300F flex-fuel, marking a significant advancement in sustainable mobility within the 300cc segment. As the first of its kind in India, this model provides eco-conscious riders with a greener option without compromising on performance. Priced at Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), it is now open for bookings at Honda’s BigWing dealerships.

Honda CB300F |

Honda CB300F is powered by a 293.52cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine designed to run on E85 fuel, a mix of 85% ethanol and 15% petrol. It delivers 24.5 bhp of power and 25.9Nm of torque. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox, the bike features an assist and slipper clutch for smoother gear shifts and better control.

It comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels (276mm front and 220mm rear) and dual-channel ABS, along with Honda’s Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for improved stability. The bike’s golden USD front forks and 5-step adjustable rear monoshock ensure a smooth ride, while an all-LED lighting system adds to its modern appeal.