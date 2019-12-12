Here Are The Most Searched Bikes On Google In 2019

The year 2019 might have been about electric two-wheelers but conventionally powered two-wheelers continue to be the most searched models on Google. While most are what you would term as commuter motorcycles and scooters, there is one high-capacity motorcycle in this list. It goes on to show that the Indian audience is curious about big bikes as well. Here’s our top 5 most searched two-wheelers and the first one is from Bajaj!

Bajaj Pulsar 150:

Given its host of updates and the introduction of a new, surprisingly affordable variant, the Pulsar 150 deservingly clinches the top spot as the most searched two-wheeler on Google. Earlier this year, the Pulsar 150 got updates with premium parts like a belly pan, split seats and split grab rails. It even got a twin-disc variant. Then Bajaj introduced the Pulsar 150 Neon which offered a premium design at the price of the base Pulsar 150.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350:

This year, the venerable Bullet 350 got a new, low-cost variant, making it more accessible to enthusiasts. It also introduced a scrambler variant of the motorcycle called the Bullet Trials 350 and Trials 500.

Hero Splendor Plus:

The Splendor range has been a bestseller since we can recollect and has been trading the top spot of the largest selling two wheeler in the world with the Honda Activa. Hero had also launched the BS6-ready variant of the Hero Splendor iSmart BS6. In fact, the Splendor remains the de-facto choice when it comes to buying a reliable commuter.

Honda Activa 125:

Honda was the first to launch a BS6-compliant scooter in India in the form of the Activa 125. The 125cc scooter gets an all-new motor and gets segment-first features like a noiseless starter. The new scooter sets a benchmark in refinement as well. The Activa name with the BS6 tag was enough for it to be the most searched scooter of 2019.

KTM 790 Duke:

The 790 Duke being on the list is quite a surprise as it is neither a superbike nor is it made in India. Its popularity can be attributed to the fact the 790 Duke is one of the most easy-to-ride sportbikes in the market, and one of the quickest too. It manages to do both thanks to a very competent electronics suite. The 790 Duke has been on the radar of a growing populace of bike enthusiasts and that has helped it clinch a spot on this list.

The ones who missed out:

Despite all the hype about electrics, no electric two-wheelers made it to the list, not even the Revolt RV 400, India’s first electric motorcycle. Another big name that was missing was the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter. However, that scooter came in late to the party, explaining why it’s not on the list.

We are surprised that the TVS Jupiter did not feature in this list despite getting variants equipped with an LED headlamp, the Bluetooth-equipped Grande edition and the BS6-compliant fuel-injected Jupiter Classic. Even the KTM 390 did not make it to the list as it has been in the news for a while and in a way, is more India-relevant than the 790 Duke.