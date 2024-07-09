From Smartphones to EVs: Xiaomi Showcased SU7 Luxury Sports Sedan in India

Xiaomi SU7 |

Xiaomi, a global technology leader, unveiled its SU7 luxury sedan in India to celebrate its 10-year anniversary. This vehicle is a key part of Xiaomi’s ‘Human x Car x Home’ smart ecosystem, demonstrating the company’s vision for a seamlessly integrated intelligent future.

The Xiaomi SU7, which made a striking appearance in India, is exclusively here for showcase purposes and is not available for sale in the Indian market.

The Xiaomi SU7, is company’s first electric vehicle, is a full-size, high performance eco-technology sedan that sets new standards in performance and smart integration.

Along with the SU7, Xiaomi has introduced five key EV technologies: the E-Motor, CTB Integrated Battery, Xiaomi Die-Casting, Xiaomi Pilot Autonomous Driving, and Smart Cabin. With significant investment and a team of over 3,400 engineers and 1,000 technical experts, Xiaomi has crafted this vehicle and technology.

Xiaomi SU7 sets a new benchmark with its extraordinary power and efficiency. Generating 673 PS it boasts an impressive range of up to 800 km on a single charge. With 838 Nm of torque, the SU7 rockets from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 265 km/h. Its braking system ensures quick stops, halting from 100 km/h in just 33.3 meters. For safety, the vehicle features a steel-aluminium alloy frame and an array of 16 active safety system providing all-around protection.

As a luxury C-class sedan, the Xiaomi SU7 focuses on driver comfort and technology, with a symmetrical layout that includes the steering wheel, seats, instrument panel, and HUD. The interior features cutting-edge tech, such as a 16.1-inch 3K ultra-clear central display, a 56-inch heads-up display, and a unique rotating dashboard that greets the driver upon startup. The car also supports the integration of Xiaomi tablets, enabling seamless five-screen configuration for an enhanced in-car experience.