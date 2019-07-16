Ethanol or Electric: The alternative fuel source for India?

Scores of reports on global warming and visible changes on the surface of the Earth have made the masses realise that there is just about enough time to save the planet.

Limited reserves of fossil fuels and a rise in carbon footprint has made us realise the need to find alternative sources of energy. While electricity seems to be taking the lead as far as propelling our vehicles are concerned, manufacturers like TVS believe that ethanol could also be an alternative fuel source to gasoline.

The Hosur-based manufacturer even launched India’s first ethanol-powered motorcycle, the Apache RTR 200 4V E100, recently. This begs the question: Which is the way forward for India - Ethanol or Electricity?

Ethanol might be a fairly new concept in India, but it has been propelling automobiles for nearly a decade now, with countries like Brazil, the US and several other European nations have adopting this cleaner biofuel to power their cars and motorcycles. However, petrol-powered internal combustion engines require a few modifications to run on ethanol.