Energica to focus on smaller more affordable electric offerings

This will be done in association with Dell-Orto, who will help in the development of smaller electric motors producing low (8-11kW) to mid-weight (up to 30kW) power units. For reference, Energica’s lineup boasts of motorcycles like the Ego, which makes 107kW of power and can reach a top speed of 240kmph. As one expects, most of these offerings come with a premium price tag.

Reports suggest that the EV industry has grown by 79 per cent in Europe alone in the first quarter of 2019. Even the Indian two-wheeler market has witnessed a similar trend, with startups like Ather and Revolt gaining more and more popularity. Hence, the decision to turn towards more mass-market products doesn’t come as a surprise.