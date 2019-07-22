Could this Suzuki Ertiga concept be the premium Maruti MPV we’ve been waiting for?

The second-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV was given a thorough update when it was launched in India near the end of 2018. Not long after, we came to know that a new, more premium version of the Ertiga would be launched in India in 2019. This Suzuki Ertiga Concept being showcased at the ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Motor Show (GIIMS) 2019 could be a preview of what’s to come.

The premium MPV is expected to feature seating for 6 with captain seats in the middle row. However, the concept here doesn’t get that. Instead it has a 40:20:40 split folding second row which allows the middle seat to be folded down, effectively making it a 6-seater MPV.

It looks upmarket from the outside too, featuring an updated front grille and bumper design, updated rear bumper and taillights, and new side skirts. In combination with the low-profile, stylish 18-inch alloy wheels, the Ertiga concept looks much sportier than the current version.

While the low-profile wheels are almost certainly not going to make their way onto the production-spec model for India, the new front grille may not make the cut either.