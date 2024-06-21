CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League Season 2 Opens Rider Registration

CEAT Supercross League |

The CEAT Indian Supercross Rcing League (ISRL), the world’s first franchise-based Supercross league, has kicked off Season 2 with the opening of rider registrations. In Season 1, the league saw over 104 registrations from around the globe including champions from the USA, Italy, France, South Africa, Australia, Thailand, and India.

Notable competitors included Matt Moss, a nine-time Australian MX and SX champion, Jordi Tixier, the 2014 MX2 World Champion, and Thomas Ramette, winner of the 2022 Prince of Paris in SX2. Riders like Hugo Manzato from France, Caleb Goullet, Reid Taylor from Australia, and Thai sensation Brian Gyles also left their mark, especially in the 85cc category.

Representing India were stars like Rugved Barguje, a three-time national champion, along with Ikshan Shanbhag, Prajwal Vishwanth, Sarthak Chavan, and Shlok Ghorpade, who showcased their skills with pride. Now, as the league gears up for its second season, anticipation is high for another thrilling round of high-speed action and fierce competition.

Eeshan Lokhande, Co-Founder & Director of the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League, said, “We are excited about Season 2 and confident that it will surpass the phenomenal success of our inaugural season. India offers mega stadiums and venues capable of hosting supercross races, allowing us to continually expand and enhance the league. Many riders thoroughly enjoyed our world-class tracks, which were designed to provide thrilling and competitive racing experiences.

Riders can now sign up for four exciting categories in the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL): 450cc and 250cc for international riders, a mix of 250cc for India and Asia, and the 85cc junior class. Scheduled from January to March 2025, the upcoming season will take place across multiple cities in India. The league is organized in collaboration with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI).