Buying Your First Family Car? Consider These 4 Models

Being the breadwinner of your family, you handle the responsibility of looking after your family’s financial needs, and their overall wellbeing – day in and day out. You go to work, manage your expenses, save money and invest your savings to create wealth that would help you provide for your family and make sure that their dreams remain perfectly intact.

When it comes to buying a car for your family; therefore, you take extra caution to make sure that the vehicle has the best of features - comfortable interiors, stylish exteriors, ample sitting space, and top-notch safety.

If you are on the lookout of the perfect family car for your loved ones, here are a few models to consider -

Maruti Suzuki ERTIGA:

Maruti Suzuki ERTIGA comes in as many as 14 variants and 6 colors and has been one of the best-selling cars since its introduction in 2012. The new version comes with both petrol as well as a diesel engine with Maruti’s SHVS (smart hybrid) technology.

Technical information

· Diesel engine- 1.3-litre DDiS engine which makes 90 BHP and 200 Nm of torque.

· Petrol engine- 1.5-litre K-15 engine which makes 105 BHP and 138 Nm of torque

· Gearbox (petrol)- 5-speed manual gearbox or an optional four-speed torque-converter automatic

· Gearbox (diesel)- 5-speed manual gearbox

· Mileage of petrol variant- 19.34 km/l (manual), 18.69km/l (automatic)

· Mileage of diesel variant- 24.2 km/l

· Mileage of CNG variant- 26.2 km/l

· Fuel tank– 45 litre

Additional features

· The 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

· Dual-tone cabin with wood inserts

· ABS reverse parking camera

· Roof-mounted AC vents for backseat passengers

· Steering-mounted controls

One of the most popular MPVs in the market, ERTIGA is the family car that you wanted for so long.

Price range- Rs 7.55 lacs – Rs 11.21 lacs

Honda BR-V:

Honda BR-V is the bridge between SUV and MUV. Available in 8 variants and 5 colours, the seats in the BR-V is split-folded so that you can utilise most of its interior space. The BR-V is available in diesel, and petrol engine with diesel engine returns good mileage too.

Technical information

· Diesel engine- 1.5-litre I-DTEC engine which makes 99 BHP and 200 Nm of torque

· Petrol engine- 1.5-litre I-VTEC mill engine produces 118 BHP and 145 Nm.

· Gearbox- 6-speed manual gearbox

· Mileage of petrol variant- 15.4 km/l

· Mileage of diesel variant- 21.9 km/l

· Turning radius – 5.3 m

Additional features

· Automatic climate control

· A 3-pod instrument cluster with a built-in trim computer

· Height-adjustable driver’s seat

· Aircon vents for the second row of passengers

Honda BR-V is an affordable family car which provides a comfortable ride.

Price range- Rs 9.53 lacs – Rs 13.83 lacs

Mahindra XUV 500:

Mahindra XUV500 comes in a ‘cheetah-inspired’ design. It comes with a new set of 18-inch alloy wheels, new tail lamp cluster. But XUV500’s dual exhausts are the one that adds to its sportiness. Available in 13 variants and 7 colours, the `Plush New XUV500` offers to alloy more class designs with its dashboard gets an ample amount of leather, brushed metal and piano black elements gives you an instant premium feel.

Technical information

· Diesel engine- 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine which makes 155 BHP and 360 Nm of torque

· Petrol engine- 2.2-litre petrol engine produces 140bhp and 320Nm.

· Suspension- Well-tuned to adapt to Indian driving conditions

· Mileage of diesel variant- 15.4 km/l

· Mileage of petrol variant- 14 km/l

· Fuel tank- 70 litre

Additional features

· The 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system

· Smartwatch connectivity

· Disc brakes on all four wheels

· Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)- An emergency call system

The Mahindra XUV500 is one of the best-selling seven-seater, and your family will love it.

Price range- Rs 12.31 lacs – Rs 19.74 lacs

Tata HEXA:

Tata HEXA is the benchmark for the modern SUVs. With its newly designed projector headlamps, 17 variants, 6 colour schemes, new bumper with fog lamps and a honeycomb grille, your family can experience a smooth and stylish ride. Moreover, if you are looking for your family’s safety, then Tata HEXA is the car for you as it provides aids such as ABS with EBD and ESP.

Technical information

· Engine- 2.2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine that develops 154 BHP of power and 400 Nm of torque

· Gearbox- six-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic torque converter

· Mileage - 14.4 km/l

Additional features

· 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with auto android connectivity

· Bluetooth connectivity

· Driving mode available for roads- comfort, dynamic, and rough

This 7-seater is the best for families who like travelling together.

Price range- Rs 13.26 lacs – Rs 18.64 Lacs

Buy Your Family Car Today:

Having a family car, you can go on a family vacation whenever you want. To fulfil your dream of buying your first car, you can choose to pay from your pocket. However, it is advisable that you avail a car loan from any reputable bank instead, so that your savings remain intact and available for future emergencies.

Moreover, you must calculate the applicable car loan interest with the help of an online car loan EMI calculator, so that you can opt for the maximal loan amount for the minimum possible repayment EMI. You can also compare between loan options from various banks using an car loan calculator, so that you have the car loan that suits you the best.

How to use car loan EMI calculator- You need to fill:

· Loan amount

· Interest rate per annum

· Tenure (years)

And the car loan calculator will provide you principal amount and interest amount.

Now that with the help of car loan EMI calculator you can take a car loan from any reputable bank and buy the car you wanted and go on the family vacation.