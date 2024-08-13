BSA Gold Star 650 India Launch Confirmed for August 15: Iconic Bike Returns

BSA Gold Star |

BSA Motorcycles, the legendary British brand, is all set to enter the Indian market with its official debut on August 15, 2024. After its relaunch in 2021, BSA has steadily expanded its presence across 23 countries in Europe and the UK. Now, under the ownership of Classic Legends, the brand is gearing up to make a strong impact in India, starting with the launch of its flagship model, the Gold Star 650.

The new BSA Gold Star 650 draws heavily from its 1960s predecessor, keeping the iconic design elements intact. With its wire-spoke wheels, round headlight with DRL, and teardrop fuel tank, the bike exudes vintage charm. The classic round analogue dials, faux cooling fins, and retro crankcase, along with the signature exhaust, add to its old-school appeal.

The BSA Gold Star 650 is powered by a 652cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, designed to deliver impressive performance. It is expected to produce around 45 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 55 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, aligning with the specifications of the international model. The bike blends nostalgia with modern features like a single-piece seat, engine immobilizer, twin-pod instrument cluster, and USB charging port, perfectly capturing the essence of modern classic.

Founded in 1861 as the Birmingham Small Arms Company (BSA), the brand initially focused on firearms before entering the motorcycle industry in 1903, with its first bike launched in 1910. By the 1950s, BSA has become the world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer.

In India, BSA motorcycles were importer during the pre-independence era, often given as prestigious gifts, particularly among the Parsi community. Now, under Classic Legends, BSA is making a comeback with the Gold Star 650, a motorcycle that marries nostalgic design with modern features, ready to captivate a new generation of riders.

When the BSA Gold Star 650 launches in India, it will directly compete with the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. This matchup is set to spark a rivalry between two iconic brands, each offering a blend of classic design and modern performance in the 650cc segment.