Bookings for Toyota Innova Crysta BS6 begins; prices start at Rs 15.36 lakh

On Monday, Toyota started bookings for BS-VI compliant version of Innova Crysta which is priced between Rs 15.36 lakh and Rs 24.06 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Toyota Innova Crysta BS6 is priced from Rs 15.36 lakh, going up to Rs 24.06 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and will be offered in both standard and Touring Sport versions. The petrol and diesel variants of the BS-VI compliant Innova Crysta will be available in both manual as well as automatic transmission options.
According to NDTV, token amount for the booking is set at Rs 50,000 and deliveries of the BS6 Innova Crysta will only begin at the end of February 2020. The Innova Crysta is offered with two diesel - 2.4-litre and 2.8-litre - and of course there is the 2.7-litre petrol on offer as well. All these engines will make the transition to BS6.
The company has opened bookings for the model at a celebratory price for a limited time period. Vehicle stability control, hill assist control and emergency brake signal now come as standard feature across the Innova Crysta range. Pioneering the MPV segment in India for the last 15 years, the Innova has sold close to 9,00,000 units since its launch in 2005.
The company has sold close to 2.7 lakh units of the Innova Crysta so far, registering about 40 per cent of share in its segment. Overall, the company has sold close to 9 lakh units of the Innova range till date since 2005.
(Inputs from Agencies)
