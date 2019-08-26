Big Boy Toyz steps into pre-owned premium motorcycle market

By adding these premium bikes to their product base, BBT has expanded its consumer base and have tapped the massive consumer market for two wheelers. It is one of the fastest growing segments and Big Boy Toyz is capitalising on the opportunity to use this lucrative category to boost margins and gain an edge.

In India, premium means every bike sold over the 150-cc segment. This is not to be mixed with superbike pedigree having an engine size of over 500 cc. These premium bikes are evolving as the most popular motorcycle segment after the 100-125cc commuter class bikes.

With an investment of Rs. 12 crore, the company has added a total of 80 superbikes in their product portfolio which comprises of the Italian brand - Ducati Diavel, Ducati Diavel Diesel (Limited Edition), the American Brand - Indian Motorcycles and the British Brand - Triumph respectively.

The different types of bikes in these brand variants ranges from sports, cruiser, and bobber to naked. The showrooms of BBT houses bikes within a price range of 5 lakhs upto 40 lakhs. However, the company will sell these new bikes at around 30 per cent lesser than the market price of the bike, an edge any bike lover would want to have while purchasing a new superbike.

Speaking on the occasion, Jatin Ahuja, Founder, Big Boy Toyz, stated, “Looking at the ever expanding consumer base of the two wheeler market especially with the Gen Z craving for superbikes, Big Boy Toyz was ready to take the two wheeler industry by storm. Thus we decided to foray into the segment. We are under discussions with other manufacturers too so would be adding more brands to our inventory shortly.”

-By Gaurav